Steel Dynamics Bottom Line Falls In Q1, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $217.15 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $584.04 million, or $3.67 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.9% to $4.369 billion from $4.694 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

