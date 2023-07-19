Steel Dynamics Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $812.11 million, or $4.83 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $6.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.2% to $5.08 billion from $6.21 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $812.11 Mln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.83 vs. $6.49 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.08 Bln vs. $6.21 Bln last year.

