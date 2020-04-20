Steel Dynamics Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $187.34 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $204.33 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $2.58 billion from $2.82 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $187.34 Mln. vs. $204.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.88 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.