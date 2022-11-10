Markets
STLD

Steel Dynamics Authorizes Addl. Share Repurchase Program Of Up To $1.5 Bln Of Stock

November 10, 2022 — 07:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) said that its board authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion of the company's common stock, effective immediately.

The authorization is additive to the previous $1.25 billion program, which had $245 million remaining authorized and available for repurchase on September 30, 2022.

The company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022 and is payable on or about January 13, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.