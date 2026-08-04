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Steel Dynamics Appoints Theresa Wagler As President And CEO

August 04, 2026 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Steel Dynamics, Inc (STLD) announced the appointment of Theresa Wagler as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2027, as Mark Millett transitions from his current position of CEO to the executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Steel Dynamics, Wagler was a certified public accountant with Ernst & Young LLP.

Also, the company appointed Executive Vice President and Treasurer Richard Poinsatte to succeed Wagler as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2027.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.90 percent up at $260.70, after closing Monday's trading 2.83 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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