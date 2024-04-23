Steel Dynamics Announces Drop In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $584.04 million, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $637.31 million, or $3.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $4.69 billion from $4.89 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $584.04 Mln. vs. $637.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.67 vs. $3.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.69 Bln vs. $4.89 Bln last year.

