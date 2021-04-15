Steel demand to rise by more than expected 5.8% in 2021-Worldsteel

Global steel demand is expected to rise by 5.8% this year to 1.874 billion tonnes as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis, a larger gain than was forecast in October, the World Steel Association said on Thursday.

The industry group previously forecast a 4.1% increase in demand for 2021. It also said in a statement that global steel demand was due to rise by 2.7% to 1.925 billion tonnes next year.

