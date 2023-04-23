Steel Authority of India (NSE:SAIL) Price Target Increased by 6.48% to 93.97

The average one-year price target for Steel Authority of India (NSE:SAIL) has been revised to 93.97 / share. This is an increase of 0.23% from the prior estimate of 93.76 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.23% from the latest reported closing price of 81.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,302K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,104K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 3.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,272K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,250K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 0.19% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 8,793K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,070K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 6.78% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,987K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 6,936K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,659K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 8.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Authority of India. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIL is 0.15%, a decrease of 13.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 91,693K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.