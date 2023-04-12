Steel Authority of India (NSE:SAIL) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 93.76

The average one-year price target for Steel Authority of India (NSE:SAIL) has been revised to 93.76 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 88.25 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.99% from the latest reported closing price of 82.98 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DIEM - Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 3.54% over the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,983K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 4.15% over the last quarter.

CBHAX - Victory Market Neutral Income Fund holds 247K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 106K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAADX - Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 219K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 13.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Authority of India. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIL is 0.15%, a decrease of 13.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 91,693K shares.

