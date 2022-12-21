Steamboat Capital's Kiai Seeks CPI Card Group (PMTS) Board Seat

Fintel reports that Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 573,205 CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) shares. This represents 5.0% of the company.

On Dec. 14, 2022, Steamboat's managing partner and chief investment officer, Parsa Kiai, proposed that CPI add him to its board.

CPI is a leading payment solutions provider proudly offering credit, debit and prepaid debit card solutions.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Vector Capital Management, L.P. holds 335,423 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271,920 shares, representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 2.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group AG holds 148,255 shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159,975 shares, representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc, holds 39,066 shares representing 0.34% company ownership. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,210 shares, representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 10.94% over the last quarter.

New York Life Investments Alternatives holds 30,888 shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPI Card Group Inc. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 25.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPI Card Group Inc is 0.1540%, an increase of 3.6533%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.21% to 1,411,180 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - particularly how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

