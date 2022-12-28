Steamboat Capital Ups Stake in CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS)

Fintel reports that Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 591,878 shares of CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 16, 2022 they reported 573,205 shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

CPI is a leading payment solutions provider proudly offering credit, debit and prepaid debit card solutions.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Vector Capital Management, L.P. holds 335,423 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271,920 shares, representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 2.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group AG holds 148,255 shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159,975 shares, representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 39,066 shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,210 shares, representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 10.94% over the last quarter.

New York Life Investments Alternatives holds 30,888 shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPI Card Group Inc. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 32.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPI Card Group Inc is 0.1485%, a decrease of 0.1014%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.46% to 1,414,283 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

