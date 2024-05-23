News & Insights

StealthGas Reports Record Income and Growth

May 23, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

StealthGas (GASS) has released an update.

StealthGas Inc. has reported a robust first quarter in 2024, with a record net income of $17.7 million, marking a 5.4% increase from the previous year, and a significant rise in revenues to $41.6 million, up by 9.2%. The company successfully reduced voyage and operating expenses, resulting in an 80% surge in income from operations. With 73% of its fleet days secured for the remainder of the year, StealthGas is on a solid course, backed by $180 million in contracted revenues and a strong cash position that is aiding in further debt reduction.

