StealthGas Reports Record Income and Growth

StealthGas (GASS) has released an update.

StealthGas Inc. has reported a robust first quarter in 2024, with a record net income of $17.7 million, marking a 5.4% increase from the previous year, and a significant rise in revenues to $41.6 million, up by 9.2%. The company successfully reduced voyage and operating expenses, resulting in an 80% surge in income from operations. With 73% of its fleet days secured for the remainder of the year, StealthGas is on a solid course, backed by $180 million in contracted revenues and a strong cash position that is aiding in further debt reduction.

For further insights into GASS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.