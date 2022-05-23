StealthGas (GASS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

StealthGas GASS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 26, before market open.

GASS’ bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missing the consensus mark in the other one). The average beat is 182.29%.

StealthGas, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

StealthGas, Inc. price-eps-surprise | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings has been steady at 9 cents over the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s delve deeper to find out the factors that will likely impact StealthGas’ first-quarter 2022 results.

We expect performance of GASS in the to-be-reported quarter to have been positively impacted by factors like high utilization and higher Time Charter revenues generated from its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels.

Crew-related costs are likely to have increased in the March quarter due to the pandemic. Also, a sharp rise in the daily bunker costs is also likely to have dented the bottom-line performance. Plus, surging fuel costs due to the constant increase in oil price (up 33% in the Jan-Apr period) are likely to have escalated operating expenses for the to-be-reported quarter, in turn, hurting the bottom line.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not hint at an earnings beat for StealthGas this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. But this is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: StealthGas has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: StealthGas carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

StealthGas’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding $1.09 from non-recurring items) of 7 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line improved more than 100% year over year. Revenues of $31.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.1 million. The top line dropped 16.2% year over year.

Snapshots of Sectorial Releases

Below we present the first-quarter results of some companies within the Zacks Transportation sector.

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), incurred a loss (excluding 50 cents from non-recurring items) of 98 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31, 2022), narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.11. However, the amount of loss narrowed significantly year over year. Results were hurt by the impact of Omicron and the Russia-Ukraine war on travel demand.

Ryanair Holdings’ quarterly revenues of $1,319.6 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,356.3 million but improved significantly year over year with increased traffic despite lower average fares (down 27% year over year due to Omicron-induced woes and the Russian invasion of Ukraine).

Kirby Corporation KEX, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #3, reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of 29 cents per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago period, KEX had incurred a loss of 6 cents per share.

Kirby’s total revenues of $611 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $583 million and also improved approximately 23% year over year. The upside was driven by higher revenues at the marine transportation, and distribution and services segments.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

