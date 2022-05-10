StealthGas (GASS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, StealthGas (GASS) closed at $2.29, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market had lost 2.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from StealthGas as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect StealthGas to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 350%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.91 million, down 5.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $117 million. These totals would mark changes of +92.59% and -8.59%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for StealthGas. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.64% higher. StealthGas is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that StealthGas has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.89.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GASS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.