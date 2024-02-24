StealthGas (GASS) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for StealthGas (NasdaqGS:GASS) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.39% from the latest reported closing price of 6.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in StealthGas. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GASS is 0.24%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.08% to 15,325K shares. The put/call ratio of GASS is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glendon Capital Management holds 5,906K shares representing 16.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Towerview holds 2,360K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,123K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 37.35% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,061K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 60.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 200.46% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 800K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing an increase of 57.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 158.25% over the last quarter.

StealthGas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StealthGas is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 51 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 47 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 439,989 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

