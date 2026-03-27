StealthGas (GASS) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for StealthGas (NasdaqGS:GASS) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.38% from the latest reported closing price of $9.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in StealthGas. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GASS is 0.27%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 13,929K shares. The put/call ratio of GASS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glendon Capital Management holds 4,740K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,883K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Towerview holds 3,068K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,016K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,125K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 503K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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