StealthGas (GASS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, StealthGas (GASS) closed at $2.61, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market had gained 7.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 7.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from StealthGas as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect StealthGas to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 350%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.91 million, down 5.15% from the prior-year quarter.

GASS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $117 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +92.59% and -8.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for StealthGas should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.64% higher within the past month. StealthGas is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that StealthGas has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.98 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.29.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.