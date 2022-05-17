StealthGas (GASS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

StealthGas (GASS) closed the most recent trading day at $2.58, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market had lost 2.67% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 5.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.64% in that time.

StealthGas will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, StealthGas is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 350%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.91 million, down 5.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $117 million, which would represent changes of +92.59% and -8.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for StealthGas. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.64% higher. StealthGas currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that StealthGas has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.9 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.07.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GASS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

