News & Insights

Stocks

Stealth Global Holdings Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 15, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by poll. This includes the re-election of directors and approval of financial measures, demonstrating strong shareholder support. These results highlight Stealth’s strategic direction in the industrial and consumer technology sectors.

For further insights into AU:SGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.