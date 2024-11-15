Stealth Global Holdings Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by poll. This includes the re-election of directors and approval of financial measures, demonstrating strong shareholder support. These results highlight Stealth’s strategic direction in the industrial and consumer technology sectors.

