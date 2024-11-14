Stealth Global Holdings Highlights Leadership at AGM

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd., an Australian distribution company, recently held its 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting, highlighting the leadership team led by CEO Mike Arnold and Chairman Chris Wharton. The board includes experienced directors like John Groppoli and Simon Poidevin, who oversee key committees. The company’s strategic focus and leadership are central to its growth trajectory in the competitive market.

