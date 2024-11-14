Stealth Global Holdings Director Sells Shares

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Michael Alan Arnold, as he disposed of 10,183 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market transaction. Following this change, Arnold now holds a slightly reduced number of shares in the company. This update is relevant for investors keeping an eye on insider activities within the company.

