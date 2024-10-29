Stealth Global Director Increases Stake via Dividend Plan

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect ownership interests of Director Michael Alan Arnold, who acquired additional shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This acquisition enhances his holdings in the company, reflecting a potential vote of confidence in its future prospects.

