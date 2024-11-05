Stealth Global Director Adjusts Shareholding

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Alan Arnold disposing of 581,867 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $200,744. This transaction was conducted on the market, leaving Arnold with a reduced holding of 9,806,603 shares, highlighting a strategic adjustment in his investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:SGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.