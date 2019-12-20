Stealth BioTherapeutics' neuromuscular disorder drug fails late-stage study

US Markets

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp said on Friday its drug to treat neuromuscular diseases failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage trial.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O said on Friday its drug to treat neuromuscular diseases failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage trial.

The trial was testing the drug, elamipretide, to treat patients with primary mitochondrial myopathy, but could not help patients walk better and reduce fatigue, the company said. (https://reut.rs/3918ob9)

Trading in shares of the drug developer remains halted.

Mitochondrial myopathy is a group of neuromuscular diseases caused by damage to the mitochondria, which are energy-producing structures in cells that serve as power plants.

The company plans to review its operational resources to further its Barth syndrome, age-related macular degeneration and other pipeline programs.

Stealth expects to provide further guidance next month.

