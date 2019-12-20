US Markets

Stealth BioTherapeutics' neuromuscular disorder drug fails late-stage study

Trisha Roy Reuters
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O said on Friday its drug to treat neuromuscular diseases failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage trial.

The trial was testing the drug, elamipretide, to treat patients with primary mitochondrial myopathy, but failed to help patients walk better and reduce fatigue, the company said. (https://reut.rs/3918ob9)

