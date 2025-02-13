Steakholder Foods Ltd. Secures $250,000 Third Payment in $1 Million Grant for 3D-Printed Plant-Based Seafood Development

Steakholder Foods received $740,000 of a $1,000,000 grant for 3D-printed plant-based seafood development.

Steakholder Foods Ltd., an innovator in alternative proteins and 3D printing, announced the receipt of a third payment of $250,000 from the Singapore-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation, bringing the total funding from a $1,000,000 grant to $740,000. This funding supports the company’s development of 3D-printed plant-based fish and eel, following successful milestones in producing hybrid fish and advancing eel texture and flavor. CEO Arik Kaufman expressed enthusiasm for the grant, highlighting the progress made in collaboration with Umami Bioworks and the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing its 3D printing capabilities and formulation processes. Steakholder Foods aims to provide sustainable seafood alternatives through its innovative technology and research in alternative proteins.

Steakholder Foods has received a total of non-dilutive funding amounting to $740,000 from a $1,000,000 grant, enhancing its financial backing without diluting shareholder equity.

The latest $250,000 payment indicates successful progress in the company's innovative 3D printing technologies, reinforcing its position as a leader in alternative proteins.

The press release highlights advancements in creating 3D-printed eel and fish alternatives, showcasing the company's commitment to sustainability and food technology innovation.

Steakholder Foods is actively collaborating with Umami Bioworks, which may enhance its research and development capabilities in alternative proteins and expand its product offerings.

The company has only received 74% of the total grant amount to date, indicating potential delays or hurdles in the project that may affect overall funding and progress.

The reliance on grant funding suggests potential uncertainty in revenue generation and may indicate financial vulnerability if future funding is not secured.

The forward-looking statements include significant uncertainties related to the success of its technologies, which may result in unforeseen challenges affecting the company's long-term prospects.

What is the total grant amount received by Steakholder Foods?

Steakholder Foods has received a total of USD 740,000 from a USD 1,000,000 grant by the Singapore-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation.

What advancements triggered the latest grant payment?

The third payment was triggered by advancements in creating eel texture and flavor for their 3D-printed products.

What technologies does Steakholder Foods utilize for 3D printing?

Steakholder Foods uses its proprietary Printer HD144 and Drop Location in Space (DLS)™ printing technologies for 3D printing.

Who is Steakholder Foods collaborating with for their projects?

Steakholder Foods is collaborating with Umami Bioworks to advance food technology and create sustainable seafood alternatives.

When was Steakholder Foods founded?

Steakholder Foods was founded in 2019 and specializes in alternative proteins and 3D printing technologies.

Rehovot, Israel, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steakholder





Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH),



a leading innovator in alternative proteins and 3D printing technologies, today announced that it has received its third payment of USD 250,000 from the Singapore-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation (SIIRD). To date the Company has received a total of USD 740,000 from the USD 1,000,000 grant awarded to Steakholder Foods from SIIRD.





The first installment was disbursed in March 2024 following the Company’s successful production of 3D-printed hybrid fish using its proprietary Printer HD144 and Drop Location in Space (DLS)™ printing technologies, and the second milestone payment in November 2024 was triggered by the Company’s creation of plant-based 3D-printed fish and eel. The team is moving forward with new premix blends for the second phase of the project – 3D printed eel, with the third payment corresponding to great advancements in the creation of eel texture and flavor. This involves meticulous model planning, material development, premix formulation, and the final printed product. These advancements underscore Steakholder Foods' dedication to pushing the boundaries of food technology and offering diverse, sustainable alternatives to traditional seafood.







Arik Kaufman, CEO of





Steakholder





Foods,





said



: “We are thrilled to receive this third non-dilutive grant installment from SIIRD, which reflects our significant progress in our collaboration with Umami Bioworks and commitment to advancing food technology. We are excited to continue enhancing our 3D printing capabilities and premix formulations to create additional high-quality, sustainable seafood alternatives.”







About





Steakholder





Foods







Steakholder Foods is at the forefront of transforming the alternative protein industries through its advanced technology. Founded in 2019, Steakholder Foods specializes in developing and selling 3D-printing production machines, supported by proprietary premix blends, formulated from the highest-quality raw ingredients. These innovative tools are designed to help manufacturers of all sizes efficiently produce foods that meet and exceed consumer expectations for taste, texture, and appearance and offer a safe and sustainable alternative to industrialized meat and seafood production.





Steakholder Foods’ expertise in creating alternative proteins products that replicate the complex textures of traditional meats such as beef steaks, white fish, shrimp, and eel. The company is also exploring the integration of cultivated cells, preparing for future advancements in food technology.





For more information, please visit:



https://steakholderfoods.com









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Steakholder Foods’ business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for Steakholder Foods’ business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Steakholder Foods’ current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors that may cause Steakholder Foods’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan” or words or phases of similar meaning and include, without limitation, Steakholder Foods’ expectations regarding the success of the technologies which it is developing, which may require significant additional work before Steakholder Foods can potentially launch commercial sales; Steakholder Foods’ research and development activities associated with printing technologies, including three-dimensional food printing, which involves a lengthy and complex process; Steakholder Foods’ ability to obtain and enforce its intellectual property rights and to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating, or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; and other risks and uncertainties, including those identified in Steakholder Foods’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Steakholder Foods to predict their occurrence or how they will affect Steakholder Foods. If one or more of the factors affecting Steakholder Foods’ forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then Steakholder Foods’ actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, Steakholder Foods cautions you not to place undue reliance on its forward-looking information and statements. Steakholder Foods disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.













