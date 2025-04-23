Steakholder Foods Ltd. Announces One-for-Five Reverse ADS Split Effective April 28, 2025

Steakholder Foods announces a one-for-five reverse ADS split, effective April 28, 2025, affecting its ordinary shares.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. announced a change in the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs), effective April 28, 2025. The new ratio will shift from one ADS representing 100 ordinary shares to one ADS representing 500 ordinary shares, effectively performing a one-for-five reverse split. This adjustment requires no action from ADS holders, as the Bank of New York Mellon will facilitate the exchange of existing ADSs for new ones on the effective date, with any resulting fractional shares being sold and proceeds distributed. Steakholder Foods specializes in 3D-printed meat and fish technology and is focused on developing alternative protein products.

Steakholder Foods is implementing a reverse ADS split, which can potentially enhance the market perception and attractiveness of their shares by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The company continues to innovate in the 3D-printed meat and fish technology space, positioning itself as a leader in the alternative protein industry, which may increase investor confidence.

This announcement indicates ongoing corporate actions aimed at aligning shares for better trading performance on Nasdaq, suggesting proactive management strategies.

The adjustment to the ADS ratio indicates a reverse split, which can be perceived negatively as it may imply that the company's stock price is not meeting market expectations, leading to a decrease in share liquidity.

The lack of new ADS issuance could raise concerns among investors about the company’s ability to generate capital and support its operations or growth effectively.

The extensive cautionary language in the press release regarding forward-looking statements may signal underlying uncertainty about future performance, potentially affecting investor confidence.

What is the new ADS to ordinary shares ratio for Steakholder Foods?

The new ratio will be one (1) ADS representing five hundred (500) ordinary shares.

When does the new ADS ratio adjustment take effect?

The adjustment will be effective on April 28, 2025.

Do existing ADS holders need to take any action for the adjustment?

No, existing ADS holders are not required to take any action for the adjustment.

How will the reverse ADS split affect fractional shares?

The depositary bank will attempt to sell any fractional shares and distribute the net proceeds to ADS holders.

Where can I find more information about Steakholder Foods?

More information can be found on their website at https://steakholderfoods.com.

Rehovot, Israel, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH), a leading innovator in 3D-printed meat and fish technology and cultivated cell innovation, today announced its plan to adjust the ratio of the company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in relation to its ordinary shares. The adjustment will change the current ratio from one (1) ADS representing one hundred (100) ordinary shares to a new ratio of one (1) ADS representing five hundred (500) ordinary shares, effective on April 28, 2025. Steakholder Foods' ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH," with an updated CUSIP Number of 583435300.





This ratio adjustment will essentially serve as a one-for-five reverse ADS split for ADS holders, requiring no action on their part. The Bank of New York Mellon, serving as the depositary bank for Steakholder Foods’ ADS program, will arrange for the exchange of every five (5) existing ADSs held for one (1) new ADS on the effective date.





There will be no issuance of new ADSs in connection with the adjustment. Any fractional shares resulting from the adjustment will be aggregated and the depositary bank will attempt to sell them and distribute the net proceeds to the respective ADS holders.







About Steakholder Foods







Steakholder Foods is at the forefront of transforming the alternative protein industries through its advanced technology. Founded in 2019, Steakholder Foods specializes in developing and selling 3D-printing production machines, supported by proprietary premix blends, formulated from the highest-quality raw ingredients. These innovative tools are designed to help manufacturers of all sizes efficiently produce foods that meet and exceed consumer expectations for taste, texture, and appearance and offer a safe and sustainable alternative to industrialized meat and seafood production.





Steakholder Foods’ expertise in creating alternative proteins products that replicate the complex textures of traditional meats such as beef steaks, white fish, shrimp, and eel. The company is also exploring the integration of cultivated cells, preparing for future advancements in food technology.





For more information, please visit:



https://steakholderfoods.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Steakholder Foods’ business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for Steakholder Foods’ business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Steakholder Foods’ current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors that may cause Steakholder Foods’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan” or words or phases of similar meaning and include, without limitation, Steakholder Foods’ expectations regarding the success of the technologies which it is developing, which may require significant additional work before Steakholder Foods can potentially launch commercial sales; Steakholder Foods’ research and development activities associated with printing technologies, including three-dimensional food printing, which involves a lengthy and complex process; Steakholder Foods’ ability to obtain and enforce its intellectual property rights and to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating, or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; and other risks and uncertainties, including those identified in Steakholder Foods’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Steakholder Foods to predict their occurrence or how they will affect Steakholder Foods. If one or more of the factors affecting Steakholder Foods’ forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then Steakholder Foods’ actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, Steakholder Foods cautions you not to place undue reliance on its forward-looking information and statements. Steakholder Foods disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.











Steakholder Foods









info@steakholderfoods.com









Steakholder Foods









investors@steakholderfoods.com

















