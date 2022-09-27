Steag extends coal power plant operations, Uniper weighs Scholven C rethink

Contributor
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER

Germany's Steag said on Tuesday it plans to operate five units at four hard coal-fired power plants to help ensure available capacity for winter.

Steag offers continued operations of up to 2.5 GW

Uniper considering Scholven C status

Uniper will not restart old oil plants

RWE preparing 900 MW for early Oct. restart

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Germany's Steag said on Tuesday it plans to operate five units at four hard coal-fired power plants to help ensure available capacity for winter.

The plants, with a combined capacity of 2.49 gigawatts (GW), include Weiher 3 (655.6 MW) and Bexbach (726 MW).

They will leave grid reserve status and start market operations under a capacity provision law, Steag said on the website of power exchange EEX.

The move will take place by Nov. 1, a Steag spokesperson said in reply to an enquiry from Reuters.

Two plants, MKV and HKV at Voelklingen-Fenne, with a joint capacity of 390 MW and previously earmarked for closure on Oct. 31, will continue to operate in a one-block-at-a-time mode beyond that date, presumably until April 30, 2023, Steag said.

The 717 MW Bergkamen A plant will also continue to operate.

Additional capacity in the European wholesale power market will help offset sky-high prices amid concern about the availability of supply from Russia. EL/DE

Germany can need almost 80 gigawatts (GW) of generation at certain times to meet in mid-winter electricity demand.

Sector peer RWE RWEG.DE on Monday said it is preparing to restart three brown coal-to-power production units, Neurath C and Niederaussem E and F, with a combined capacity of just under 900 MW. These burn domestically sourced coal.

Separately, Uniper UN01.DE which had brought back online the 875 MW Heyden 4 hard coal plant in August, said it was considering whether or not to move the 345 MW Scholven C plant into reserve status on Oct. 31.

A restart of three old oil-fired plants with a joint capacity of 1.2 GW - Irsching 3 and Ingolstadt 3 and 4 - is not planned, a spokesperson said.

Uniper has said that the Staudinger 5 (510 MW) and Scholven B (345 MW) plants will keep operating until May 2023 and end-June 2023, respectively. A related decree awaits an update by the government.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by XXX)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters