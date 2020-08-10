Steady Start Seen For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's National Day holiday, the Singapore stock market had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 70 points or 2.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,545-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus in the United States, although tech shares are expected to see further profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 13.59 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 2,545.51 after trading between 2,529.35 and 2,558.96. Volume was 1.52 billion shares worth 1.38 billion Singapore dollars. There were 288 decliners and 159 gainers.

Among the actives, Genting Singapore plummeted 4.23 percent, while SembCorp Industries surged 3.26 percent, Thai Beverage plunged 3.20 percent, Singapore Exchange tanked 2.48 percent, SingTel tumbled 1.65 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 1.43 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 1.40 percent, Singapore Airlines declined 1.13 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust surrendered 1.07 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust sank 1.05 percent, DBS Group collected 0.98 percent, United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both dropped 0.91 percent, Singapore Press Holdings shed 0.90 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.86 percent, Hongkong Land Holdings jumped 0.82 percent, CapitaLand fell 0.72 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust climbed 0.62 percent, Keppel Corp added 0.56 percent, SATS slid 0.37 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering eased 0.31 percent, City Developments gained 0.24 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.21 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ ended in the red.

The Dow jumped 357.94 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 27,791.44, while the NASDAQ slid 42.64 points or 0.39 percent to end at 10,968.36 and the S&P 500 rose 9.19 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,360.47.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief to Americans after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.

Concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China also helped to keep buying interest somewhat subdued on the day.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Monday as optimism about energy demand rose after solid factory data from China and hopes for virus-related stimulus in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.72 or 1.7 percent at $41.94 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release final Q2 numbers for gross domestic product later this morning. The previous reading for GDP suggested a decline of 4.7 percent on quarter and 0.7 percent on year.

