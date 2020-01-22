Steady Start Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,580-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement on Thursday ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and Asian markets figure to split the difference.

For the day, the index slid 9.35 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 1,577.98 after trading between 1,576.90 and 1,595.38. Volume was 3.1 billion shares worth 2.6 billion ringgit. There were 509 decliners and 397 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 6.26 percent, while Hartalega Holdings soared 4.31 percent, Hong Leong Bank plummeted 3.56 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings plunged 3.29 percent, Public Bank tumbled 2.36 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 2.27 percent, CIMB Group skidded 1.95 percent, IOI Corporation retreated 1.50 percent, Genting Malaysia declined 1.21 percent, Axiata Group dropped 1.17 percent, Genting sank 1.14 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.89 percent, Digi.com shed 0.88 percent, Press Metal lost 0.77 percent, Dialog Group fell 0.59 percent, Maybank slid 0.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals dipped 0.43 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was down 0.41 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.19 percent and RHB Capital, Tenaga Nasional and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened higher Wednesday but gave most of it back as the day progressed to end little changed.

The Dow fell 9.73 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 29,186.27, while the NASDAQ rose 12.96 points or 0.14 percent to 9,383.77 and the S&P 500 added 0.96 points or 0.03 percent to 3,321.75.

A positive reaction to earnings news from IBM Corp. (IBM) contributed to the early strength on Wall Street after the tech giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat full-year 2020 guidance.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to news of the Chinese government's efforts to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

But buying interest waned as the day progressed, with traders reluctant to make significant moves ahead of earnings news from a slew of other big-name companies in the coming days.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand after the International Energy Agency predicted a jump in global oil supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.64 or 2.8 percent at $56.74 a barrel.

