Steady Start Eyed For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slipping almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,550-point plateau although it may find its footing on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with oil stocks tipped to offer support while technology shares may fall under pressure. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 2.10 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 1,552.44 after trading between 1,546.55 and 1,560.51. Volume was 36.972 billion shares worth 80.932 billion baht. There were 1,191 decliners and 407 gainers, with 473 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport advanced 0.83 percent, while Asset World tanked 2.92 percent, Bangkok Asset Management shed 0.54 percent, Bangkok Bank lost 0.43 percent, Bangkok Expressway skidded 1.29 percent, BTS Group added 0.57 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.91 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 1.23 percent, Krung Thai Card skyrocketed 7.42 percent, PTT Oil & Retail gained 0.85 percent, PTT declined 1.28 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.43 percent, PTT Global Chemical surrendered 1.15 percent, SCG Packaging jumped 1.32 percent, Siam Concrete lost 0.45 percent, TTB Bank collected 0.89 percent and Advanced Info, Bangkok Dusit Medical, Gulf, Krung Thai Bank and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday but faded as the day progressed, with only the Dow ending in positive territory.

The Dow advanced 123.69 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,207.84, while the NASDAQ sank 64.75 points or 0.48 percent to end at 13,470.99 and the S&P 500 eased 3.26 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,155.86. For the week, the NASDAQ rose 0.3 percent, the Dow lost 0.5 percent and the S&P fell 0.4 percent.

The mixed performance came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook but also remain wary of signs that the Federal Reserve will soon consider tapering its asset purchases.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported an unexpected decrease in existing home sales in April.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on reports that a cyclone may disrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up $1.64 or 2.7 percent at $63.58 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.7 percent in the week.

