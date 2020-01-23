Steady Start Eyed For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sliding almost 25 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,575-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat to lower, thanks to concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the plantations and telecoms, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index dipped 3.54 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 1,574.44 after trading between 1,572.35 and 1,577.79. Volume was 2.3 billion shares worth 1.7 billion ringgit. There were 536 decliners and 294 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 2.64 percent, while Genting plunged 2.31 percent, Maxis surged 2.01 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 1.77 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 1.65 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 1.48 percent, Top Glove retreated 1.29 percent, Dialog Group sank 1.18 percent, Axiata jumped 0.95 percent, Genting Malaysia declined 0.92 percent, MISC shed 0.74 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.68 percent, Public Bank perked 0.63 percent, Press Metal climbed 0.58 percent, AMMB Holdings added 0.52 percent, Maybank and Tenaga Nasional both fell 0.47 percent, Digi.com slid 0.44 percent, Petronas Chemicals dipped 0.43 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.40 percent, Sime Darby Plantations was down 0.38 percent, IOI Corporation eased 0.22 percent and Petronas Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks fluctuated on Thursday, spending most of the day in the red before finally ending mixed.

The Dow fell 26.18 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 29,160.09, while the NASDAQ added 18.71 points or 0.20 percent to 9,402.48 and the S&P 500 rose 3.79 points or 0.11 percent to 3,325.54.

Lingering concerns about the impact of the Chinese coronavirus have generated negative sentiment on Wall Street; despite efforts to contain the outbreak, deaths from the new coronavirus have risen to 17, with nearly 600 cases confirmed worldwide.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Conference Board noted a bigger than expected fall by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday on concerns over the outlook for energy demand following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for March ended down $1.15 or 2 percent at $55.59 a barrel, the lowest settlement in about eight weeks.

