Steady Start Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slipping almost a dozen points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,565-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast is flat and mixed to lower ahead of the FOMC meeting later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly lower again on Tuesday as losses from the energy producers were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index eased 1.70 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 1,564.03 after trading between 1,562.35 and 1,573.13. Volume was 30.537 billion shares worth 88.299 billion baht. There were 931 decliners and 657 gainers, with 473 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rose 0.29 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.37 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.40 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.46 percent, BTS Group lost 0.53 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.82 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.34 percent, PTT Oil & Retail dropped 0.83 percent, PTT skidded 1.21 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tanked 2.93 percent, PTT Global Chemical retreated 1.09 percent, SCG Packaging gained 0.56 percent, Siam Commercial Bank improved 0.46 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.53 percent and TMB Bank, Asset World, Bangkok Asset Management, Bangkok Expressway, Gulf and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks finished mixed on Tuesday after ending the previous session firmly positive.

The Dow shed 127.51 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 32,825.95, while the NASDAQ rose 11.86 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,471.57 and the S&P 500 fell 6.23 points or 0.16 percent to close at 3,962.71.

The mixed close on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Traders will look for changes to the Fed's statement as well as any revisions to the central bank's forecasts for the economy, inflation and interest rates.

Traders also hope Fed Chair Jerome Powell will address the recent spike in treasury yields in his post-meeting press conference. Ahead of the Fed announcement, treasury yields saw considerable volatility before closing modestly higher.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales pulled back more than expected last month. Also, the Federal Reserve noted an unexpected slump in U.S. industrial production in February.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday amid concerns of a likely drop in energy demand after several countries in Europe have temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $0.59 or 0.9 percent at $64.80 per barrel, falling for a third straight session.

