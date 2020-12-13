Steady Start Anticipated For Indonesia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 130 points or 2.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,940-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, thanks to a combination of coronavirus concerns, coronavirus vaccines and expected profit taking. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished barely higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 4.63 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 5,938.33 after trading between 5,924.37 and 5,976.57.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 2.35 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.37 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga plunged 3.29 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia slid 0.38 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 2.43 percent, Indosat soared 4.30 percent, Indocement lost 0.69 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 1.92 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.72 percent, United Tractors gained 0.48 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.63 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 3.94 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 3.98 percent, Bumi Resources retreated 1.43 percent and Timah was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened lower on Friday and saw limited movement but managed to finish mixed for the second straight day.

The Dow added 47.07 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 30.046.37, while the NASDAQ fell 27.93 points or 0.23 percent to end at 12,377.87 and the S&P 500 eased 4.64 points or 0.13 percent to close at 3,663.46. For the week, the Dow fell 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P was down 1 percent.

The uptick by the Dow was partly due to a strong gain by shares of Disney (DIS), which spiked 13.5 percent after the company forecast strong subscriber growth for Disney+ and announced an increase in the price of the streaming service.

The lower close by the broader NASDAQ and S&P 500 came as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse over a new fiscal stimulus bill. The Senate managed to pass a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but the lack of a breakthrough on a new relief package has raised concerns among traders.

Selling pressure was relatively subdued, however, as traders also reacted to upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday as a surge in coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on businesses raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.21 or 0.5 percent at $46.57 a barrel.

