We have an informative and far-reaching morning of investment data ahead of today’s opening bell, with Weekly Jobless Claims and Philly Fed manufacturing joining some key quarterly earnings reports. Pre-market indexes are once again starting off lower than the previous-day’s close, but the S&P 500 is working on a two-day record-closing-high streak.



The Dow is currently -150 points at this hour, with the S&P 500 -17. The Nasdaq has dropped -50 points currently, and the small-cap Russell 2000 is -4 points. Bond yields remain steady but with a slight downward bias: the 10-year is currently at +4.511% and the 2-year is +4.257%.





Weekly Jobless Claims Keeping Steady



Philly Fed Notches 2nd-Best Level of the Year



Quarterly Earnings Roundup: WMT, BABA & More



for last week came in slightly above estimates — 219K from 215K expected — and up from the slightly upwardly revised 214K from the prior week. Still, it’s the third week of the last four sub-220K; this is not a terribly meaningful threshold, more just a round number. We had a one-week outlier at +260K new claims the first week in October of last year.also stayed range-bound: 1.869 million, while notably ahead of where longer-term claims were a year ago (sub-1.8 million), is the fourth-straight week below 1.9 million. Again, this is not a key threshold — that would be 2 million longer-term jobless claims per month. We haven’t been there since the first week of November 2021, and multitudes lower than the Covid-era layoff nightmare.The latest manufacturing survey for the sixth-largest city in the U.S. — theindex — came in at +18.1 for the month of February this morning, above expectations for +13.2. This follows the strongest monthly headline in this metric, +44.3, which was the highest level we’ve seen since April of 2021. This index demonstrated the highest prices paid in two years. As we’ve seen elsewhere, this is bad news for the Fed lowering interest rates, but good for the economy at large. WMT posted Q4 earnings ahead of today’s open, outpacing estimates on the bottom line by a penny — 66 cents per share versus 65 expected — on a truly breathtaking $180.55 billion in sales over the three-month period. However, guidance was for trimming sales expectations, as the company does not believe it will be immune from new tariff policy on imported goods from China. Shares were down -6% on the news. For more on WMT’s earnings. click here. BABA shares, on the other hand, are up +12% this morning following fiscal Q3 earnings hitting the tape: earnings of $2.93 per ADS was shy of the $3.08 in the Zacks consensus, but revenues of $38.6 billion were ahead of the $38.2 billion projected. The bigger news here may be the shift in policy from China’s leaders, signaling an end to the crackdown on major companies in Chinese tech, like BABA. TRIP saw another good quarter this morning, with Q4 earnings coming in at 30 cents per share as opposed to the expected 21 cents (though off the year-ago level of 38 cents per share a year ago). Revenues of $411 million outpaced estimates by +2.6%. TRIP shares have gained almost +20% year to date, but market participants are selling the news -2.5%. Will American travel keep up its lofty levels? That’s the question. For more on TRIP’s earnings, click here.

Wayfair W, however, saw a big -1350% earnings miss for its Q4 bottom line this morning, posting -$0.02 per share versus projections for +$0.25. Revenues beat estimates by +1.73% to $3.12 billion in the quarter, and this turnaround in sales growth is generating interest in the stock, which is now up +8.5% in pre-market trading. For more on W’s earnings, click here.



