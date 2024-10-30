News & Insights

Steadright Minerals Extends Share Consolidation Date

October 30, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc. (TSE:SCM) has released an update.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. has announced an extension of the record date for a proposed share consolidation, which will now take effect on November 6, 2024. The company’s shares will begin trading on a post-consolidation basis under the existing ticker ‘SCM’ on the Canadian Securities Exchange. This move is part of Steadright’s efforts to optimize its share structure as it continues to explore its mineral-rich RAM property in Quebec.

