Steadright Critical Minerals Expands with New Acquisition

May 28, 2024 — 01:39 pm EDT

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc. (TSE:SCM) has released an update.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. has announced an agreement to acquire all shares of 1302990 B.C. Ltd., which owns the Saint Gabriel Project in Quebec, Canada. The deal involves issuing 5.5 million common shares and paying $30,000 to the vendors, subject to regulatory approvals. This strategic acquisition will enhance Steadright’s portfolio, which includes the mineral-rich RAM property in Quebec.

