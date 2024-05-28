Steadright Critical Minerals Expands with New Acquisition

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc. (TSE:SCM) has released an update.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. has announced an agreement to acquire all shares of 1302990 B.C. Ltd., which owns the Saint Gabriel Project in Quebec, Canada. The deal involves issuing 5.5 million common shares and paying $30,000 to the vendors, subject to regulatory approvals. This strategic acquisition will enhance Steadright’s portfolio, which includes the mineral-rich RAM property in Quebec.

For further insights into TSE:SCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.