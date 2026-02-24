Markets

Steadfast H1 Profit, Revenue Rise; Ups Dividend; Confirms Outlook

February 24, 2026 — 03:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Steadfast Group (SDF.AX) on Tuesday reported higher profit for the first-half, supported by revenue growth.

Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization or EBITA climbed 12.6% to A$293.6 million, compared with A$260.7 million in H1 2025.

EBITA from consolidated entities rose 15.8% to A$282.9 million from A$244.3 million.

Net profit after tax and before amortisation (NPATA) grew 6.3% to A$161.5 million from A$152.0 million. Underlying NPATA was 14.6 cents per share, up from 13.7 cents per share.

After amortisation and related items, Underlying net profit attributable to members (Underlying NPAT) increased to A$137.5 million or 12.4 cents per share, versus A$128.1 million or 11.6 cents per share in the prior year.

Revenue from consolidated entities increased to A$1.010 billion from A$881.3 million, up 14.6% year-on-year.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 8.2 cents per share, up 5.1%, payable on March 25, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2026.

Looking ahead, Steadfast reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, expecting underlying NPATA in the range of $365 million - $375 million and underlying NPAT of $315 million - $325 million. Underlying EBITA is projected between $650 million and $665 million, while underlying EPS (NPAT) is anticipated to grow 6% - 10%.

