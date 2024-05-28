News & Insights

Stocks
AUSDF

Steadfast Group’s Significant Shareholder Change

May 28, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd and its affiliates, previously a substantial holder in Steadfast Group Limited, has ceased to hold this position as of May 27, 2024. The detailed changes leading to the cessation, including voting securities affected and the nature of changes, are documented in the company’s latest filing. This shift in significant shareholding could influence Steadfast Group’s market dynamics and investor relations.

For further insights into AU:SDF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUSDF
SFGLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.