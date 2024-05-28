Steadfast Group’s Significant Shareholder Change

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd and its affiliates, previously a substantial holder in Steadfast Group Limited, has ceased to hold this position as of May 27, 2024. The detailed changes leading to the cessation, including voting securities affected and the nature of changes, are documented in the company’s latest filing. This shift in significant shareholding could influence Steadfast Group’s market dynamics and investor relations.

