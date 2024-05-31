Steadfast Group Updates on Award Shares

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited announces the acquisition of shares for the Awards on-market, confirming that no new shares are issued. This update follows the company’s adherence to Listing Rule 7.2 Exception 15 and provides an amendment to their previous announcement.

