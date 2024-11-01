Steadfast Group AGM Shows Strong Shareholder Support

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw all key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and approval of termination benefits for the Managing Director and CEO, successfully carried. The resolutions were overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, with approval rates ranging from 84.77% to 99.80%. This strong endorsement reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

