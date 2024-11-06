News & Insights

Steadfast Group Acquires H.W. Wood to Boost London Market

November 06, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited has bolstered its presence in the London market with the acquisition of insurance broker H.W. Wood Limited and HWI France for £23.5 million. This strategic move, funded by existing resources, is expected to enhance earnings per share and expand Steadfast’s international growth opportunities, particularly in the U.S. and Australasia. The acquisition also aims to streamline operations and reduce expenses by managing London binders in-house.

