STE Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

STERIS plc STE is expected to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results shortly.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. STE beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average surprise of 0.58%.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

STE’s Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, suggesting a decrease of 0.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS of $2.12 indicates a year-over-year rise of 4.4%.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of STE’s Q2 Earnings

Estimates for earnings have remained constant at $2.12 per share in the past 30 days.

Let's take a look at how things might have shaped up for the MedTech major prior to the announcement.

Healthcare

In the fiscal first quarter, growth across consumables and services was robust, favored by procedure volumes in the United States as well as price and market share gains. We expect this trend to have sustained in the fiscal second quarter as well.

We assume the Healthcare backlog to have finally normalized during the fiscal second quarter. STERIS’ focus on getting back to normal lead times must have helped it meet customer demand.

Healthcare capital equipment revenues declined in the previous quarter against challenging macro scenarios. However, during the previousearnings call the company mentioned that it still anticipates low single-digit revenue growth for capital equipment for the entire fiscal year. Also, STE expects recurring revenues to continue to grow above procedure volumes and be relatively independent of capital equipment shipments. Henceforth, these factors are likely to have affected the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our model projects the segment’s revenues to improve 8.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST)

In the fiscal first quarter, Steris experienced organic revenue growth within this segment. Also, AST’s performance during the quarter was one of the best the company has seen in over a year. In line with this, Europe MedTech grew well in the quarter and bioprocessing was flat year over year globally. We expect this trend to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

During the first quarterearnings call the company projected recovery of bioprocessing growth in the second half of fiscal 2025.

Per our model, the AST segment’s revenues for the fiscal second quarter are likely to increase 5.4% year over year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Quote

Life Sciences

The segment's fiscal first-quarter revenues were affected by the divestiture of the Controlled Environmental Services (CECS) business. This might have contributed to its revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. However, the segment experienced constant currency organic growth in the fiscal first quarter, driven by strong growth in consumables. We expect this trend to have continued in the fiscal second quarter.

Our model projects the segment’s revenues to increase 3.9% year over year.

What Our Model Suggests for STE

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating on earnings, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: STERIS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR has an Earnings ESP of +13.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is expected to release third-quarter 2024 results soon. AVIR’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 5.23%.

RadNet RDNT has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release third-quarter 2024 results shortly.

RDNT’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, the average surprise being 98.23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RadNet’s third-quarter EPS implies an increase of 7.14% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

TransMedics Group TMDX has an Earnings ESP of +26.63% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is likely to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS implies a surge of 333.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

STERIS plc (STE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.