STE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/13/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/22, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 6/28/22. As a percentage of STE's recent stock price of $221.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STE's low point in its 52 week range is $195.80 per share, with $255.9325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $223.13.

In Thursday trading, STERIS plc shares are currently off about 2.6% on the day.

