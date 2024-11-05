St.Cousair Lowers FY 2025 Earnings Forecast

St.Cousair CO. LTD. (JP:2937) has released an update.

St.Cousair Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year earnings forecast for FY 2025, primarily due to underperformance in its Wholesale business and an impairment loss related to a store closure, leading to a projected decrease in net income. Despite steady sales in other channels, the company’s profits are expected to decline.

