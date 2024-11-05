News & Insights

Stocks

St.Cousair Lowers FY 2025 Earnings Forecast

November 05, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

St.Cousair CO. LTD. (JP:2937) has released an update.

St.Cousair Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year earnings forecast for FY 2025, primarily due to underperformance in its Wholesale business and an impairment loss related to a store closure, leading to a projected decrease in net income. Despite steady sales in other channels, the company’s profits are expected to decline.

For further insights into JP:2937 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.