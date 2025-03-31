$STCB Earnings Preview: Recent $STCB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$STCB ($STCB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $21,642,360 and earnings of $0.00 per share.

$STCB Insider Trading Activity

$STCB insiders have traded $STCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROSS JEFFERY SKLAR (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,922 and 0 sales.

