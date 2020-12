CAIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Company (STC) will invest up to $500 million over five years in cloud services in partnership with eWTP Arabia Capital fund and Alibaba Cloud company, STC said in a tweet on Monday.

