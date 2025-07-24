$STC stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STC stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,384,359 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $STC stock page):
$STC Insider Trading Activity
$STC insiders have traded $STC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C HISEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,356 shares for an estimated $93,943
- C ALLEN JR BRADLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $59,633
$STC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $STC stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 804,820 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,423,906
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA removed 269,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,240,526
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 155,210 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,074,233
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 145,685 shares (-48.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,394,624
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 137,980 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,844,873
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 132,620 shares (+56.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,462,437
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 126,390 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,017,926
$STC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025
$STC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $STC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $72.0 on 07/10/2025
- John Campbell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $82.0 on 02/06/2025
