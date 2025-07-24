Stocks
$STC stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 24, 2025 — 10:46 am EDT

July 24, 2025 — 10:46 am EDT

$STC stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,384,359 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $STC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $STC stock page):

$STC Insider Trading Activity

$STC insiders have traded $STC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID C HISEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,356 shares for an estimated $93,943
  • C ALLEN JR BRADLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $59,633

$STC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $STC stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025

$STC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $STC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $72.0 on 07/10/2025
  • John Campbell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $82.0 on 02/06/2025

