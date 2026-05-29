Markets
NSC

STB Puts On Hold Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Merger Review

May 29, 2026 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Surface Transportation Board on Thursday said it has paused the merger review process, including the environmental review, for the proposed Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) and Norfolk Southern Corp. merger while accepting the companies' revised application for consideration.

The regulator has ordered the railroads to provide additional information by July 27, 2026.

"The Board finds that there are several aspects of the revised application that are unclear or underdeveloped and require supplementation at this stage of the proceeding so that the Board may have the information necessary to thoroughly evaluate—and the public has an adequate opportunity to comment on—whether the transaction is in the public interest," STB said in a release.

The Board requested additional information on several issues, including competitive impacts, access for shippers, public benefits, service assurance plans, market share projections, downstream merger effects, passenger rail operations and car supply issues.

The Board also denied a request by the applicants to waive restrictions on ex parte communications, saying such a waiver at this stage could complicate the record-building process.

In addition, the Board confirmed that an Environmental Impact Statement will be prepared for the proposed merger in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act. The agency said it plans to hold at least 12 in-person public meetings and several virtual meetings as part of the environmental review process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NSC
UNP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.