Staying Relevant: Growing a Brand in the Decade of Possibility

Corporate brands today need to be built from the inside out, with leadership establishing a strong yet agile foundation and implementing initiatives that engage stakeholders meaningfully time and again. A new report, “The Decade of Possibility,” by leading brand consultant Interbrand, highlights key attributes shared by the top brands of 2021, including Apple, Amazon and Tesla, analyzing how and why these brands became—and continue to be—so successful. Brian Buckley, Nasdaq’s Chief Marketing Officer, recently spoke with Daniel Binns, CEO of Interbrand North America, to discuss the necessary changes a company must make to grow and sustain its brand.

Over the past year, the best global brands have seen an overall growth of 15%, a $2.6 trillion value. According to Interbrand’s 2021 Best Global Brands Report, this growth can be distilled into three shared actions:

Participation – Being part of conversations that are important to a brand’s audiences and its ethos.

– Being part of conversations that are important to a brand’s audiences and its ethos. Affinity – Playing a meaningful role in customers’ lives by reflecting clear stances on the principles and priorities that are key to them.

– Playing a meaningful role in customers’ lives by reflecting clear stances on the principles and priorities that are key to them. Agility – Reinventing quickly and constantly, to move with the world around the company’s core values.

Companies like electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) embody these actions. The company grew 184% in brand value this year, surpassing $1 trillion in market value and is now worth as much as the nine largest car companies combined. But Tesla’s growth is about more than just selling cars. Tesla, Binns says, is selling a vision. He believes that Tesla’s clear and concise message to better the planet through fully electric cars is essential to its exponential growth.

“They're selling a vision of a better humanity; they're trying to save the planet,” Binns said.

The top global brand in 2021 was Apple (AAPL), leading for the ninth consecutive year. Apple’s 26% increase in value follows its continuous ability to diversify its business while maintaining a solid, clear message. With Apple watches tracking blood oxygen levels, Apple TV subscription services and more, the company shows the agility to remake its business to touch different sectors with the same affinity that keeps users coming back.

Both Apple and Tesla are listed on the Nasdaq, a longtime home to the biggest tech and brand innovators. With numerous tech giants including Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT), as well as 95% of public biotech companies, Nasdaq’s brand in part represents transformative technologies.

“Technology, enterprise software, all those things emerged over the last 50 years…We became a natural home for many of [these] companies before they were household names,” said Buckley.

As a technology company that operates global exchanges, Nasdaq is in a unique position as a brand. Unlike Tesla or Apple, which serves its own investors and customers, Nasdaq serves all investors and the companies listed on its exchanges, which means balancing the needs of all its stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, investors and employees.

“We continue to pivot more towards a technology company providing solutions to the capital markets and beyond,” said Buckley. As a result, Nasdaq has seen increasing revenue from its SaaS businesses in recent years.

On the market side, Nasdaq is working to advance diversity at the top with the Nasdaq Board Diversity Rule, requiring that every listed company on Nasdaq have at least two minority board members and provide public statistics on board diversity. Companies that do not comply with this rule must provide an explanation as to why they have not yet met these diversity goals.

The rule follows Nasdaq’s continued effort to create a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

For companies looking to grow their business and become a more relevant brand, Binns offered advice, “You've really got to have that sense of clear and visionary leadership that excites people or customers and internal stakeholders. And then you've got to engage people. You've really got to be able to figure out, how do you take that vision and make it active?” Binns said.

For Binns, it’s all about the conscious, affinity-building journey that the brand creates for customers.

“Ultimately, if you do that right, you remain relevant,” Binns said.